Yadier Molina Will Retire After 2022 Season

Molina recently agreed to a one-year contract extension with the Cardinals, and he announced on Wednesday that he would retire after that season. Molina has had a storied career with the Cardinals, racking up 10 All-Star game appearances, nine Gold Gloves, and two World Series wins. If he does spend all of next year with the Cardinals, he will also have spent his entire career with just one organization.
Molina is not the same player offensively that he was during his prime, but he’s still posted an 86 wRC+ in 2021. That’s a passable mark for a catcher, especially one who is as good as Molina defensively. He also remains dangerous against left-handed pitchers, posting a 123 wRC+ in those matchups.
Molina will undoubtedly be headed to the Hall of Fame when he does retire, but he’s very unlikely to win his third World Series in 2021. The Cardinals are currently 4.5 games behind the Reds for the final Wild Card spot in the National League, and their odds to make the playoffs have dropped to just +1600 on FanDuel Sportsbook.
We use cookies on our website to give you the most relevant experience by remembering your preferences and repeat visits. By clicking “Accept”, you consent to the use of ALL the cookies.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.