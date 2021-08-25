Yadier Molina Will Retire After 2022 Season

https://twitter.com/JonHeyman/status/1430574123013582852

Molina recently agreed to a one-year contract extension with the Cardinals, and he announced on Wednesday that he would retire after that season. Molina has had a storied career with the Cardinals, racking up 10 All-Star game appearances, nine Gold Gloves, and two World Series wins. If he does spend all of next year with the Cardinals, he will also have spent his entire career with just one organization.

Molina is not the same player offensively that he was during his prime, but he’s still posted an 86 wRC+ in 2021. That’s a passable mark for a catcher, especially one who is as good as Molina defensively. He also remains dangerous against left-handed pitchers, posting a 123 wRC+ in those matchups.

Molina will undoubtedly be headed to the Hall of Fame when he does retire, but he’s very unlikely to win his third World Series in 2021. The Cardinals are currently 4.5 games behind the Reds for the final Wild Card spot in the National League, and their odds to make the playoffs have dropped to just +1600 on FanDuel Sportsbook.