Yankees Activate P Jameson Taillon

The New York Yankees announced that they activated starting pitcher Jameson Taillon from the 10-day injury list.

Following Sunday’s game, the Yankees optioned RHP Albert Abreu to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. Additionally, the Yankees returned from rehab and reinstated RHP Jameson Taillon (#50) today from the 10-day injured list. — New York Yankees (@Yankees) September 27, 2021

Taillon suffered a partial tendon tear in his right ankle and was given a platelet-rich plasma injection as part of his treatment. The Texas native is listed as probable to make his 28th start of the season on Tuesday. He’s compiled an 8-6 record with a 4.41 ERA and a 1.22 WHIP.

This week, it should be all hands on deck for the Yankees as they look to maintain their one-game lead in the wild card race. They’ll begin a three-game series in Toronto against a Blue Jays team that’s one game behind the Red Sox for the second wild card and two games behind the Yankees.

New York comes into the series red hot of late with wins in its last six ball games.

Want more MLB? Head over to FanDuel Sportsbook, where you can still find division winners, conference winners, outright winners, along with MVP and Cy Young award winners.