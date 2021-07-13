Yankees All-Star Break Injury Update

MLB.com has provided the following update regarding players on the Yankees injury report:

10-Day IL

Miguel Andujar cannot be reinstated until Friday, July 16th, after straining his left wrist in a 12-1 victory over the Mariners.

Zach Britton is expected to return on Thursday after suffering a Grade 1 hamstring strain on June 25th.

Clint Frazier remains sidelined with a vision problem after experiencing some dizziness in New York’s home game against the Angels on June 30th. He’s currently not participating in any baseball activities while he continues to undergo extensive testing.

60-Day IL

Luis Severino could be two to four weeks from returning from Tommy John surgery. Severino is currently throwing bullpen sessions at Double-A and could progress to face live hitters.

Corey Kluber is on a flat-ground throwing program as he continues to undergo physical therapy for a subscapular strain in his right shoulder. He’s not expected to return until September.

The Yankees are currently 46-43, eight games out of first place, and 4.5 games back in the Wild Card race. They’ll kick off the second half of the season with eight of their next ten games against a Red Sox team that they’ve yet to defeat in six games this season.

To keep up to date with all your MLB action and fluctuating market prices, head over to FanDuel Sportsbook, where you can find team futures, daily odds, player props, and same-game parlays all at one convenient location.