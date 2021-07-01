Yankees C Gary Sanchez Is Not In Thursday’s Lineup vs. Angels

The New York Yankees have released their Thursday lineup, and not listed is their starting catcher Gary Sanchez. This is likely just a scheduled day off for him, with Thursday’s contest being a day game after a night game.

Kyle Higashioka will fill in behind the plate and bat ninth in the order. Higashioka has 0.6 WAR compared to Sanchez’s 1.3 WAR. One thing he’s been able to do well as a backup catcher is hit the long ball. In 91 at-bats, Higashioka has already hit six home runs this season.

The Yankee’s will hope for any spark after blowing an 8-4 lead to the Angels on Wednesday night. New York will turn to Jordan Montgomery to steady the ship against Griffin Canning for the Angels.

