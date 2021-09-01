Yankees Missing Two Starters vs. Angels

The New York Yankees released their Wednesday lineup against the Angels, and not listed are Giancarlo Stanton and Gio Urshela.

Stanton’s getting a routine day off, while Urshela’s absence is due to an injury on his left hand. The Yankee third baseman is expected to have an MRI later in the week for a more comprehensive evaluation.

Urshela is expected to be out of the lineup for a few days this week. Rougned Odor will take his place in the lineup and bat seventh. As for Stanton, his spot in the lineup will be filled by Luke Voit. Voit will serve as the team’s designated hitter and bat fourth.

The Yankees are as high as a -295 favorite, with Gerritt Cole facing off against the Angels rookie, Packy Naughton.

