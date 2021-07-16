Yankees place Luke Voit on 10-day IL, recall Chris Gittens
July 16
Starting the second half of the season eight games back of heated rival Boston, the New York Yankees received some bad news when they can ill afford many more potential setbacks. Slugging first baseman, Luke Voit was again placed on the 10-day injured list on Friday. The 30-year-old’s latest ailment is a bone bruise in his left knee.
It’s been a season to forget for Voit, who has been limited to just 29 games. The former St. Louis Cardinal is hitting just .241 to go along with three home runs and 11 RBI in 108 at-bats. He has more than three times more strikeouts than runs batted in with 36 whiffs on the campaign.
Chris Gittens was recalled from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre to take Voit’s place at the not-so-hot corner. Gittens has seven homers and 23 RBI while hitting .359 in 24 minor league games this year. The 27-year-old hasn’t been able to translate his success on the farm to the bigs just yet. Gittens is just 2-for-21 with nine strikeouts but has hit a round-tripper in ten games with the Yankees in 2021.
The rookie will get his chance batting seventh tonight against the Red Sox. FanDuel’s Sportsbook has New York as -108 on the moneyline in a true pick ’em game against Boston.
