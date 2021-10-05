Yanks 3b Gio Urshela Is In The Lineup

The New York Yankees announced their lineup for Tuesday, and batting seventh will be Gio Urshela.

Urshela bruised his thigh and suffered a cut on his leg after making a spectacular running catch into the Tampa Bay Ray’s dugout on Sunday.

OH MY GIO URSHELA ‼️‼️‼️ 👀👀👀 Watch the #YANKSonYES and stream it on the YES app: https://t.co/0cgHA97Iau pic.twitter.com/Ls1cNAYkoB — YES Network (@YESNetwork) October 3, 2021

The catch was very reminiscent of a catch Derek Jeter made against the Red Sox in July 2004. However, Jeter went into the stands and not the opposing team’s dugout.

Miraculously, Urshela said he was just a little sore after the game but did acknowledge that he was fortunate the injury wasn’t much worse. The fact that he’s even in the lineup just two days after the injury impressive.

The Colombian native has four hits in 15 at-bats against Red Sox starter Nathan Eovaldi. Urshela’s been impressive from a power standpoint, evidenced by his .533 slugging percentage and a .267 ISO.

