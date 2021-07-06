Yasmani Grandal Heads to Injured List

The Chicago White Sox announce catcher Yasmani Grandal is placed on the 10-day injured listed with a torn tendon in his left knee.

Grandal left in the sixth inning after attempting a check swing in the sixth inning of the White Sox 8-5 loss to the Minnesota Twins, going 0-for-3. Reports have surfaced he may miss up to four-to-six weeks.

Yasmani Grandal has a torn tendon in his left knee and is expected to miss 4-to-6 weeks. The latest injury blow to the #WhiteSox. Seby Zavala recalled from Charlotte. @WGNNews — Josh Frydman (@Josh_Frydman) July 6, 2021

A regular fixture in the White Sox rotation, Grandal has played 63 games, slashing .188/.388.436 with 14 home runs.

Zack Collins will take over as catcher for Grandal in Game 2 of this American League Central showdown. Priced at $2,100 on FanDuel, Collins has appeared in 44 games this season, hitting .225 with a .321 OBP and three home runs.

The White Sox will look to jump to a 2-0 series lead Tuesday, facing Jose Berrios, who will make his 17th start of the season. Berrios has a 7-2 record with a 3.52 ERA and a 24.7% K rate. In his last meeting with the White Sox on July 1, he recorded a no-decision as part of an 8-5 Twins loss, going five innings, and allowing three runs on 10 hits.

