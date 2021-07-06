Yasmani Grandal Leaves Early Again

Yasmani Grandal left the Chicago White Sox game early on Friday with left calf soreness, sitting out Saturday and Sunday. Grandal returned to the lineup on Monday night against the Minnesota Twins, but his return didn’t last long.

As noted by Daryl Van Schouwen, Grandal went down after a check swing and needed to be helped off the field. Considering the timing of the recurrent calf injury, fantasy players should plan for an extended absence from Grandal.

Zack Collins replaced Grandal once again and will take the reigns behind the plate until Grandal can resume action. If Grandal ends up on the injured list, that could also necessitate a callup for Seby Zavala. Zavala has just one hit in 12 plate appearances this season, suggesting that Collins would get the lion’s share of playing time with Grandal out.

Stay tuned to the White Sox for an update on Grandal’s injury after the game.

