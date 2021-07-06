Yasmani Grandal Leaves Early Again

Yasmani Grandal left the Chicago White Sox game early on Friday with left calf soreness, sitting out Saturday and Sunday. Grandal returned to the lineup on Monday night against the Minnesota Twins, but his return didn’t last long.
As noted by Daryl Van Schouwen, Grandal went down after a check swing and needed to be helped off the field. Considering the timing of the recurrent calf injury, fantasy players should plan for an extended absence from Grandal.
Zack Collins replaced Grandal once again and will take the reigns behind the plate until Grandal can resume action. If Grandal ends up on the injured list, that could also necessitate a callup for Seby Zavala. Zavala has just one hit in 12 plate appearances this season, suggesting that Collins would get the lion’s share of playing time with Grandal out.
Stay tuned to the White Sox for an update on Grandal’s injury after the game.
FanDuel Sportsbook has a live line on the White Sox and Twins game; check back for the latest.
We use cookies on our website to give you the most relevant experience by remembering your preferences and repeat visits. By clicking “Accept”, you consent to the use of ALL the cookies.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.