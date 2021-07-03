Yasmani Grandal Testing Out Calf Injury After Exiting Friday’s Game Early
July 3
Chicago White Sox catcher Yasmani Grandal is back on the field a day after getting removed with a calf injury. Grandal exited the White Sox game against the Detroit Tigers in the bottom of the fifth inning and remains out of the lineup for Saturday afternoon’s contest.
Grandal is listed as day-to-day, but it is a good sign that the former all-star is out running. Similarly, although Seby Zavala was spotted in the dugout, the White Sox haven’t made any official roster moves, suggesting that Grandal’s injury may not be that serious.
Zack Collins replaced Grandal on Friday night and is back in the starting lineup for Saturday’s game. Collins has appeared in 41 games for the Sox this season, registering 112 at-bats for a .726 on-base plus slugging percentage with three home runs. Collins is a low-cost option on the early-game slates at FanDuel but has a tough matchup against Tarik Skubal, who has allowed 14 runs over his last eight games.
The White Sox are short -120 favorites, with the total set at 9.
