Yoshi Tsutsugo Joins Pirates in Los Angeles vs. Dodgers

Yoshi Tsutsugo came to the MLB with sky-high expectations, signing with the Tampa Bay Rays as a perennial all-star in the NPB with a power bat reputation. Tsutsugo adapted in his first year in the majors, posting an OPS+ of 100, but struggled in 2021.

The Rays traded Tsutsugo to the Los Angeles Dodgers early in the season, but the left-handed batting utility man continued to struggle and was eventually released. All told, Tsutsugo posted a .451 on-base plus slugging percentage in 118 plate appearances before ending up as a free agent.

Tsutsugo’s time as a free agent didn’t last long as the Pittsburgh Pirates signed him to a major league contract, confirming that he’ll be active against his former team on Monday night.

The Pirates submitted their lineup card without Tsutsugo in the batting order, but the 29-year-old will be available off the bench if needed. Tsutsugo is a hard pass on DFS rosters, even with a $2,000 salary.

