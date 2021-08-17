Yoshi Tsutsugo Joins Pirates in Los Angeles vs. Dodgers
August 16Grant WhiteSportsGrid
Yoshi Tsutsugo came to the MLB with sky-high expectations, signing with the Tampa Bay Rays as a perennial all-star in the NPB with a power bat reputation. Tsutsugo adapted in his first year in the majors, posting an OPS+ of 100, but struggled in 2021.
The Rays traded Tsutsugo to the Los Angeles Dodgers early in the season, but the left-handed batting utility man continued to struggle and was eventually released. All told, Tsutsugo posted a .451 on-base plus slugging percentage in 118 plate appearances before ending up as a free agent.
Tsutsugo’s time as a free agent didn’t last long as the Pittsburgh Pirates signed him to a major league contract, confirming that he’ll be active against his former team on Monday night.
The Pirates submitted their lineup card without Tsutsugo in the batting order, but the 29-year-old will be available off the bench if needed. Tsutsugo is a hard pass on DFS rosters, even with a $2,000 salary.
FanDuel Sportsbook has the Pirates priced as steep +220 underdogs as they look to snap out of an 11-game funk in which they have recorded only one win.
