Yu Darvish could be on his way out of Chicago to the San Diego Padres
December 28joecervenkaSportsGrid
The San Diego Padres are in serious trade talks with the Chicago Cubs about acquiring Yu Darvish. According to The Athletic’s Padres beat reporter Dennis Lin, the club is “deep” in negotiations with Chicago about bringing Darvish to San Diego. Some thought the Padres’ interest level in Darvish waned after acquiring starting pitcher Blake Snell from the Rays, but that is not the case. While no mention of what the Padres would give up has been made, it’s believed multiple players will be involved if the deal gets done. Darvish is coming off a career-year where he was the NL’s Cy Young runner-up. Darvish put up a 2.01 ERA to go along with 93 strikeouts in 76 innings.
A move to the west coast could only help Darvish’s fantasy value. San Diego is a great pitchers park, and they play in a division of good pitchers parks. The NL West is also reasonably weak with below-average teams like the Giants, Rockies, and Diamondbacks. Add to that the Padres have really bolstered their offense and were the third-highest scoring team last year. Run support is a beautiful thing for a pitcher with an ERA around two.
