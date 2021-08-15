Yu Darvish Expected To Land on Injured List

The San Diego Padres were worried that Yu Darvish could miss his next start, but now it appears that the veteran will miss at least a couple of turns through the rotation as the Padres are expected to transfer Darvish to the injured list. Darvish left his last start early after experiencing back tightness, which isn’t resolving as quickly as hoped.
Darvish’s next start was supposed to come on Tuesday. The Padres have not yet announced a replacement for that game, but they could be canvassing free agents for help. As noted by Kevin Acee, the Padres are looking for veteran free agents, with Jake Arrieta emerging as a potential target. The Chicago Cubs recently released Arrieta after posting an ERA+ of 59 in 20 starts.
Chris Paddack and Dinelson Lamet are also on the injured list, leaving San Diego’s starting rotation in shambles. Joe Musgrove and Blake Snell will anchor the rotation with Ryan Weathers until more help arrives.
The Padres are in Denver to kick off a three-game series tomorrow night. Check FanDuel Sportsbook for a line on the game as we approach first pitch.
