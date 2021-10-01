Yu Darvish Lands on 10-Day IL

The San Diego Padres announce starting pitcher Yu Darvish has been placed on the 10-day injured list.

Darvish is dealing with a lingering hip injury, effectively ending the ace’s season. Darvish last pitched in a 2-1 loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers on Sept. 28, throwing 85 pitches in four innings of work, allowing two runs on five hits and striking out six batters.

In his first season with the Padres, Darvish has an 8-11 record with a 4.22 ERA, 29% K rate and a 1.09 WHIP, making 30 starts and pitching 166.1 innings. Among qualified starters this year, Darvish ranks 30th in ERA, ninth in K rate and 14th in WHIP.

The Padres, who are eliminated from playoff contention, face Tony Gonsolin, who makes his 13th start of the season for the Dodgers. Posting a 4-1 record, Gonsolin has a 3.00 ERA, 27% K rate and a 1.35 WHIP, pitching 51 innings.

San Diego is a +200 road Moneyline underdog on FanDuel Sportsbook in a matchup with a nine-run total.