Yu Darvish to skip All-Star game for the Padres

Yu Darvish is unlikely to pitch in the All-Star game for the Padres and the National League, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports. This should not come as a surprise, as Darvish had to leave the game Thursday due to back and hip tightness. Darvish will use the break to rest those ailments and get back to pitching for the Padres when the season opens back up Friday.

Darvish has been good in his first season for the Padres. He is 7-3 in 18 starts, covering 105 innings pitches. Darvish has an ERA of 3.09 and a WHIP of 1.00. He has struck out 125 batters while walking just 24.

The game tonight between the Rockies and Padres is still off the board at FanDuel.com due to Blake Snell having to be scratched from starting. Snell was placed on the injured list earlier today but, as of now, is expected to return to the team along with Darvish next weekend.