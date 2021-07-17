Yu Darvish to start for the Padres on Monday

Darvish has pitched well in his first season with the Padres, posting a 7-3 record with a 3.09 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 125 strikeouts in 18 starts.
The Padres scored 24 runs in their victory over the Nationals on Friday. are set to take on the Mariners in the first of a three-game series Friday. Blake Snell, who missed his last start before the ASB due to an illness, is expected to start for the Padres, and the Nationals are scheduled to start Patrick Corbin. The Padres are +126 (-1.5) on the run line, -134 on the money line, and the game has an over/under of 9.5, over (-118), and the under (-104). You can find the lines and props for this game and all others at FanDuel.com.
