Yu Darvish to start for the Padres on Monday

Yu Darvish is expected to be activated off the injured list and start Monday versus the Braves, Jeff Sanders of the San Diego Union-Tribune reports. Darvish was placed on the IL just before the All-Star break due to a hip injury. Monday is the first day on which he is eligible to be activated off of this list.

Darvish has pitched well in his first season with the Padres, posting a 7-3 record with a 3.09 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 125 strikeouts in 18 starts.

