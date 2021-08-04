Yuli Gurriel Out of Lineup Against Dodgers Wednesday

Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports Houston Astros’ first baseman Yuli Gurriel will sit out of Wednesday’s finale with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Gurriel remains out of lineup for Astros in finale at LA: Jose Altuve 2B Michael Brantley RF Carlos Correa SS Yordan Alvarez LF Aledmys Diaz 1B Kyle Tucker CF Robel Garcia 3B Jason Castro C Jake Odorizzi RHP — Brian McTaggart (@brianmctaggart) August 4, 2021

Gurriel was a late scratch Tuesday because of a stiff neck. He last played in a 5-3 loss to the San Francisco Giants on Aug.1, going 3-for-4 with a home run and two runs batted in. Gurriel has appeared in 99 games this season, a regular fixture in the Astros lineup, slashing .324/.388/.490 with 12 home runs.

Aledmys Diaz will resume first base duties for the second consecutive night, batting fifth. Diaz, priced at $2,600 on FanDuel, went 1-for-4 in the 3-0 over the Dodgers Tuesday night. In 40 games this season, Diaz is hitting .296 with a .351 OBP and six home runs.

The Astros will look to sweep the two-game series against the defending World Series Champion, Los Angeles Dodgers. They will face Max Scherzer, who makes his Dodgers debut Wednesday. With an 8-4 record in 19 starts with the Nationals, Scherzer has a 2.76 ERA, 34% K rate and a 0.89 WHIP.

Houston is a +188 road Moneyline underdog on FanDuel Sportsbook in a game with a 9.5-run total.