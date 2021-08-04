Yuli Gurriel Scratched Tuesday vs Dodgers

Gurriel last played in a 5-3 loss to the San Francisco Giants on Aug. 1, going 3-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs. A regular fixture in the Astros lineup, Gurriel has appeared in 99 games this season, slashing .324/.388/.490 with 12 home runs.
Aledmys Diaz will take over first base duties in place of Gurriel for the series opener with the Dodgers, batting fifth. Priced at $2,600 on FanDuel, Diaz has appeared in 39 games this season, hitting .297 with a .353 OBP and six home runs. A utility player for the Astros, Diaz splits time primarily at third base. He went 1-for 4 in the loss Sunday.
The first-place Astros travel to Dodger Stadium to face Walker Buehler, who makes his 21st start of the season. With an 11-1 record, Buehler has a 2.19 ERA, with a 26% K rate and a 0.90 WHIP, making him the current favorite to win the NL Cy Young award on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Houston is a +152 road Moneyline underdog on FanDuel Sportsbook in a game with an 8.5 run total.
