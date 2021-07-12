Yusei Kikuchi Clears COVID-19 Protocols Will Pitch in All-Star Game
July 12Grant WhiteSportsGrid
A day after being transferred to the COVID-19 injured list, Seattle Mariners starting pitcher and lone All-Star Game representative Yusei Kikuchi has cleared protocols, paving the way for him to pitch in the Mid-Summer Classic.
Kikuchi last pitched on July 7, getting knocked around for five earned runs in 5.0 innings pitched. The left-hander allowed eight hits and three walks, giving up a home run for the third straight game. Nevertheless, Kikuchi has been a pillar for the Mariners this season, ranking first in innings pitched, strikeouts, and earned run average among all pitchers with at least 10 starts. Despite the setback, Kikuchi remains on track for a career-best season. He has a 119 ERA+, career-low 1.09 walks and hits per inning pitched, and is striking out 9.0 per nine innings.
The MLB All-Star Game is being played in Denver on Tuesday night. FanDuel Sportsbook has the American League priced as -102 underdogs, with a total set at 11.
