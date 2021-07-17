Zac Gallen to start for the Diamondbacks on Saturday

Zac Gallen to start Saturday for the Diamondbacks, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports. Gallen has been on the injured list since July 2 due to a hamstring injury. Gallen has now had two stints on the IL as earlier this season; he missed time due to an elbow injury. This is a lost season for Gallen and the Diamondbacks. Gallen has only made nine starts, posting a 4.17 ERA, 1.39 WHIP and he has 49 strikeouts in 41 innings pitched. The Diamondbacks have the worst record in Major League Baseball at 26-66 and are only playing for the right to draft first overall next season.

The Diamondbacks will look to rebound Saturday after losing to the Cubs on Friday. Gallen will take the Hill opposed by Adbert Alzolay of the Cubs. The Diamondbacks are -152 (+1.5) on the run line, +114 on the money line, and the game has an over/under of nine, over (-102), and the under (-120). You can find the lines and props for this game and all others at FanDuel.com.