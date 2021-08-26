Zach Eflin Scratched Thursday vs. Diamondbacks

The Phillies have fallen 5.0 games behind the Braves in the NL East standings, but they start a series vs. the lowly Diamondbacks on Thursday. The Diamondbacks own the worst record in the National League, so this is a chance for them to grab some wins.
Unfortunately, the Phillies are not going to be at full strength on Thursday. They placed Rhys Hoskins on the 10-day IL earlier in the day, and now Eflin has been scratched due to a knee injury. Matt Moore will draw the start in his place, and that’s a significant downgrade for the Phillies. Moore has pitched to a 5.93 ERA and 5.62 FIP this season, while Eflin owns a 4.17 ERA and 3.68 FIP. Making matters worse, the Diamondbacks have been significantly better against left-handers than right-handers this season. They actually rank second in wRC+ vs. southpaws over the past 12 months, so they have the potential to do some damage in this matchup.
The Phillies are currently listed at -152 home favorites vs. the Diamondbacks on FanDuel Sportsbook.
