Zach Eflin Scratched Thursday vs. Marlins

Eflin was originally scheduled to start Thursday’s contest vs. the Marlins, but he has been scratched due to an illness. He reportedly dealt with chest congestion and body aches yesterday, so he will draw the start Saturday vs. the Padres instead. Matt Moore will draw the start vs. the Marlins in his place.
Moore is coming off one of his best outings of the year in his last outing. He limited the Mets just three hits over five scoreless innings, but it’s still been a rough year for Moore in general. He’s pitched to a 5.79 ERA and 5.86 FIP, and he’s struggled in particular with walks and home runs. Moore has allowed an average of 4.63 walks and 1.93 homers per nine innings, which is a dreadful combination.
The Phillies were listed as -126 favorites on FanDuel Sportsbook when Eflin was expected to pitch, but expect their odds to drop with Moore on the mound.
