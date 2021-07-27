Zach Eflin Will Miss At Least One More Start

Zach Eflin’s time on the injured list will be prolonged, as Philadelphia Phillies manager Joe Girardi confirmed that the right-hander isn’t where he needs to be in his recovery and will miss at least one more start.
Eflin has been resolving knee tendonitis, but the recovery is not going as anticipated. He threw a bullpen session on Sunday, but his knee didn’t tolerate the activity well, and the 27-year-old will remain on the injured list. What’s not clear is how long the Phillies are planning on keeping Eflin on the shelf with the inflamed knee.
Making matters worse is that Spencer Howard was lifted from his start early with finger discomfort on Monday night. If Howard is required to miss any time, that leaves the Phillies with Zach Wheeler, Aaron Nola, Matt Moore, and Vince Velazquez as starters — Wheeler being the only starter with an earned run average below 4.37.
The Phillies sit at .500, 3.5 games behind the Mets for the NL East lead. The betting market at FanDuel Sportsbook has Philadelphia listed at +380 to surpass the Mets and finish as NL East Champs.
