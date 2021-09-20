Zach Ertz Placed on Reserve/COVID-19 List

https://twitter.com/TomPelissero/status/1440054339557421061

Ertz has had a wild past few months. He was reportedly looking for a trade during the offseason, with the Bills emerging as frontrunners, but no team was willing to pull the trigger on a deal. He recommitted to the Eagles at that point and reportedly had a strong training camp with Jalen Hurts. Hurts was targeting Ertz and Dallas Goedert often during team practices, so Ertz emerged as a legitimate sleeper at the position in fantasy drafts.

That said, his season has gotten off to a dreadful start. He’s seen just two targets in each of his first two games, which he’s turned into three receptions for 40 yards. Now, he’s in jeopardy of missing the Eagles’ Week 3 matchup vs. the Cowboys. NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reports that Ertz has tested positive for COVID-19, so he has been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Goedert has also been quieter than expected to start the year, racking up six catches on seven targets for 66 yards and a touchdown. That said, he’s played on less than 73% of the Eagles’ snaps in each of the first two games. He would likely see a boost in playing time if Ertz is sidelined, making him a strong option at tight end against a vulnerable Cowboys’ defense.

The Cowboys are currently listed as 3.5-point home favorites vs. the Eagles on FanDuel Sportsbook.