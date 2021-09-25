Zach Ertz will be available for the Eagles on Monday, Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reports. Ertz had been on the COVID-19 reserve list but has apparently passed all protocols and is a go for the game Monday in Dallas versus the Cowboys. The Cowboys have had their own issues with COVID-19 the entire season. They lost Randy Gregory to the list last week, he has returned, but linebacker Keanu Neal has tested positive, is unvaccinated, and is out for at least this game.

This game will be the home opener for the Cowboys and is a game that will likely determine will be in first place by week’s end. The Eagles looked great against an outmanned Falcons team in Week 1 but came back down to earth in a loss to the 49ers in Week 2. The Cowboys have surprised some as they gave the Super Bowl champion Buccaneers all they could handle in Week 1 before defeating an improved Chargers squad last Sunday.

The Cowboys are favored by three points in this contest and are -176 on the money line. The game has an over/under of 51.5, over (-115), and under (-105). You can find the lines and props for this game and all others at FanDuel.com.