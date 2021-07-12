Zach Johnson (COVID-19) Withdraws from British Open

Zach Johnson recently tested positive for COVID-19 and will not be able to play in this week’s British Open.

2015 winner Zach Johnson withdraws from @TheOpen after testing positive Covid, as has Louis de Jager. Ryan Moore also out due to back injury, with Adam Long, Sam Horsfield and Dylan Frittelli all added to field @ScotsmanSport @edinburghsport — Martin Dempster (@DempsterMartin) July 12, 2021

It’s a tough loss for Johnson as he has historically been awesome at British Opens. In his 16 appearances, he’s made 12 cuts, along with three top 10s and eight top 25s.

On FanDuel Sportsbook, Louis Oosthuizen is listed at +3000 with Viktor Hovland. Both golfers in tremendous form entering this week.

Hovland rates eighth in Strokes Gained: Tee-to-Green and second in Total Strokes Gained over his last 20 rounds, per Data Golf’s True Strokes Gained tool. On the other hand, Oosty ranks 21st in Strokes Gained: Tee-t0-Green but fifth in Total Strokes Gained.

Overall, Oosty’s Total Strokes Gained numbers are mostly bolstered by his scorching hot putter over that time frame. While golfers will need a solid putter to contend, if their irons and off-the-tee game are off, they may be dead on arrival anyway.