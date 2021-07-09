Zach Thompson to miss his start Friday for the Marlins

Thompson is 2-2 on the season with a 2.25 ERA, and 1.00 WHIP in five starts covering 24 innings pitched. The Marlins are expected to start Trevor Rogers on Saturday and Pablo Lopez on Sunday, which means that Thompson may not toe the rubber again until after the All-Star break.
The Marlins will open a three-game series versus the Braves in Miami to close out their first half of the season; Charlie Morton will start for the Braves. The game is currently off the board but could return later on this evening, and you can still find the lines and props for all other games at FanDuel.com.
We use cookies on our website to give you the most relevant experience by remembering your preferences and repeat visits. By clicking “Accept”, you consent to the use of ALL the cookies.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.