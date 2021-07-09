Zach Thompson to miss his start Friday for the Marlins

Zach Thompson will miss his start Friday for the Marlins, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports. Thompson is not feeling well and has been scratched. Anthony Bass will start the game for the Marlins, but the bullpen is expected to be heavily involved in this contest.

Thompson is 2-2 on the season with a 2.25 ERA, and 1.00 WHIP in five starts covering 24 innings pitched. The Marlins are expected to start Trevor Rogers on Saturday and Pablo Lopez on Sunday, which means that Thompson may not toe the rubber again until after the All-Star break.

The Marlins will open a three-game series versus the Braves in Miami to close out their first half of the season; Charlie Morton will start for the Braves. The game is currently off the board but could return later on this evening, and you can still find the lines and props for all other games at FanDuel.com.