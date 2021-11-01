Zach Wilson Could Return in Week 10?

https://twitter.com/andy_vasquez/status/1455256480588910593

Wilson has already been ruled out for the Jets’ Thursday Night Football matchup vs. the Colts in Week 9, but he could return to practice before Week 10. That doesn’t necessarily mean he’ll be ready to suit up in that contest, but the team didn’t place him on the IR specifically so he could practice.

As long as Wilson is sidelined, expect Mike White to operate as the team’s starting quarterback. Expectations were extremely low for White in his first career start, but he came out of nowhere with one of the most surprising performances of the year. Not only did he engineer an upset of the Bengals, but he also finished with the Jets’ first 400-yard passing game since Vinny Testaverde in 2000. It remains to be seen if White can come close to that level moving forward, but he certainly opened a few eyes in that matchup.

The Jets will head to Indianapolis in Week 9, and they’re currently listed as 10.5-point underdogs on FanDuel Sportsbook.