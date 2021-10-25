Zach Wilson Expected to Miss 2-4 Weeks

https://twitter.com/AdamSchefter/status/1452636361245093890

Wilson went down with a knee injury after taking a hit from Matthew Judon in the Jets’ Week 7 loss vs. the Patriots, and tests confirmed he suffered a strained PCL. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that will sideline him for the next 2-4 weeks, which means that Mike White will take over as the team’s starting quarterback for the short term. White struggled in relief of Wilson vs. the Patriots, finishing with one touchdown, two interceptions, and 4.13 adjusted yards per attempt. He’s not an option in anything but the deepest fantasy leagues, and the Jets’ skill-position players all have to be downgraded.

Wilson has had a rough start to his NFL career, but he’s still graded out as the No. 2 rookie quarterback per Pro Football Focus. As usual, the Jets have struggled to put their young quarterback in a position to succeed, allowing him to be pressured on a high percentage of his dropbacks. They need to address that in the offseason or this could turn into another Sam Darnold situation.

The Jets have moved to +500 on FanDuel Sportsbook to finish with the worst record in the league, and there could be some value in that number if you think the Lions will eventually win a game.