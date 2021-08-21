Zach Wilson Shines in Second Pre-Season Game

It might only be pre-season, but Zach Wilson is giving New York Jets fans the glimmer of optimism they’ve been missing for the last decade. The second overall selection in the 2021 NFL Draft torched the Green Bay Packers in the first half of the Jets’ second pre-season game.
Wilson went 9-for-11, for 128 yards, two touchdowns, coming just shy of a perfect quarterback rating, finishing with a 154.7 rating. Both of Wilson’s touchdown passes went to tight end Tyler Kroft, and his longest pass was 27 yards and went to Corey Davis. Kroft and Davis could be in for big fantasy seasons if they can continue to build chemistry with their young signal-caller.
FanDuel Sportsbook has Wilson’s passing yards prop listed at 3850.5 yards, which would imply an average of 226.5 passing yards per game. That number could be bought up if Wilson continues to shine in pre-season action.
The Jets’ last pre-season game comes next week against the Philadelphia Eagles, and they kick off the regular season against the Carolina Panthers on September 12.
