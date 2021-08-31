Zack Greinke Lands on Health and Safety IL

Mark Berman of KIRV reports Houston Astros starting pitcher Zack Greinke has landed in the league’s health and safety protocol.

https://twitter.com/MarkBermanFox26/status/1432841461553315842

IT is unclear at this time whether Greinke has tested positive for COVID-19. However, Astros manager Dusty Baker has indicated Greinke will miss his next start, scheduled for Sunday against the San Diego Padres.

This season, Greinke has made 27 starts, last pitching in a 13-2 loss to the Texas Rangers on Aug. 29, going four innings, allowing six runs on nine hits, and striking out one batter. Posting an 11-5 record this season, Greinke has a 3.66 ERA, 17% K rate and a 1.15 WHIP. This season, among qualified starters, he ranks 24th in ERA, 42nd in K rate and 22nd in WHIP.

The Astros will look to continue the momentum after a 4-3 win over the Seattle Mariners Monday and face Yusei Kikuchi, who makes his 25th start of the season. Kikuchi has a 7-7 record with a 4.33 ERA and a 25% K rate.

Houston is a -162 road Moneyline favorite against the Mariners on FanDuel Sportsbook in a matchup with a 7.5-run total.