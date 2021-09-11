Zack Greinke to start Tuesday for the Astros

Greinke has once again posted a solid campaign for the Astros with an 11-5 record, 3.66 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 110 strikeouts, and 32 walks in 27 starts covering 159.2 innings pitched.
The Astros are yet another team that seems to have very little to play for until the playoffs begin. They are headed for a matchup with the White Sox with only home-field advantage to be determined. Greinke may be starting Tuesday, but Luis Garcia will start Saturday versus Jose Suarez and the Angels. The Astros are -128 (-1.5) on the run line, -250 on the money line, and the game has an over/under of 8.5, over (-115), and the under (-105). You can find the lines and props for this game and all others at FanDuel.com.
