Zack Moss Inactive Sunday vs. Steelers

Moss was part of Buffalo’s dual-running attack, rushing for 481 yards and four touchdowns, seeing action in 13 games last season. Splitting time with Devin Singletary in the backfield, Moss was responsible for 32% of the team’s allotment of carries, behind Singletary, who led the team with a 37% share.
With Moss sitting out Week 1, expect a larger share of carries to Singletary, priced at $5,300 on FanDuel. Matt Breida will likely see snaps in place of Moss and is priced at $4,900 on FanDuel. Breida, a member of the Miami Dolphins last season, rushed for 254 yards in 12 games last season, averaging 4.31 yards per carry.
The Buffalo Bills kick off their 2021 season with a matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers and are a 6.5-point home favorite on FanDuel Sportsbook in a matchup with a 48.5-point total.
