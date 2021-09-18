Zdeno Chara signs with the Islanders

Zdeno Chara has signed a one-year contract with the Islanders on Saturday, TSN.ca reports. This is a homecoming for Chara, who was drafted in the third round of the NHL draft in 1996 by the Islanders. Chara played for the Islanders from 1997-2001, scoring six goals and 29 points in 231 games. The future Hall of Famer has played 1,608 NHL games with the Islanders, Senators, Bruins, and Capitals. He has amassed 207 goals and 459 assists in those games.

The Islanders were looking for another defenseman to replace Nick Leddy, who was traded to the Red Wings due to a salary cap crunch during the offseason. At 44 years of age, it would seem unlikely that Chara can be a 20-minute plus defender each game or someone who is going to play anywhere near close to 82 games. The Islanders will need a caddy for Chara, and it’s not yet known if that will be someone like Thomas Hickey or Sebastian Aho, players who played for the team in the past or if they will go with a younger defender.

The Islanders lost to the eventual Stanley Cup champion, Tampa Bay Lightning, in seven games last season. The Isles are +340 to win the Metropolitan Division, +1100 to win the Eastern Conference, and +2000 to bring the cup back to Long Island. You can find the lines for the Islanders and all other teams at FanDuel.com.