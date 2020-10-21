4 Fantasy Football Sleepers for Week 7

We may not be faced with the potential COVID postponements that we saw last week (knock on wood), but Week 7 does bring a few more bye weeks. That can throw a wrench in some fantasy managers' plans.

If you're in a bind and looking for some under-the-radar players that can bring big value to your lineup, here are four fantasy football sleepers for Week 7.

Week 7 Fantasy Football Sleepers

1. Brandin Cooks, WR, Houston Texans (vs GB)

Brandin Cooks was looking like a fantasy bust through four games with the Houston Texans, but he's really bounced back. Cooks has turned 21 targets into 17 receptions, 229 yards and 2 TDs over his last two games. Some fantasy managers may be worried about a matchup with the Green Bay Packers, but Jaire Alexander has largely been locking down opponents' top wideouts, and he could be on Will Fuller this week. That would make Cooks the most important piece of the Texans' offense for the week.

2. JD McKissic, RB, Washington Football Team (vs DAL)

The Washington Football Team has received some criticism for not committing to rookie Antonio Gibson as their lead back, but savvy fantasy managers can take advantage of the situation. They've featured J.D. McKissic heavily in the passing game, giving him plenty of fantasy value. McKissic has 6-plus receptions and 40-plus yards in each of the last three weeks, playing at least 50% of the team's offensive snaps in each. He also saw some increased rushing volume in Week 6, notching 41 yards on 8 carries. That volume should be especially valuable against a Dallas Cowboys defense that just got eviscerated by Kenyan Drake (164 yards on 20 carries) in Week 6.

3. Tim Patrick, WR, Denver Broncos (vs KC)

The Denver Broncos' passing game has been trying to establish an identity with Courtland Sutton out for the season, and Tim Patrick is emerging as their No. 1 WR. He racked up 113 yards and 1 touchdown on 6 receptions in Week 4, and after a bye week he saw his biggest workload of the season in Week 6. He played 92% of the Broncos' offensive snaps and tallied a season-high 8 targets, posting his second consecutive 100-yard game and third consecutive game with at least 14.0 PPR fantasy points. As 9.5-point underdogs against the Kansas City Chiefs, expect the Broncos to throw a ton on Sunday.

4. Justin Herbert, QB, Los Angeles Chargers

Justin Herbert is has thrown 7 touchdowns to 1 interception over the last two weeks, but he's still being started in less than 50 percent of Yahoo! fantasy football leagues. That's a mistake. He brings that hot streak into one of the easiest matchups around, going up against a Jacksonville Jaguars' D that has allowed over 18 fantasy points per game to opposing QBs (8th most in the NFL) and that checks in at 32nd in Football Outsiders' pass defense DVOA metric.

GET AN INSTANT DEPOSIT BONUS UP TO 500! We'll match 20% of your first deposit on FanDuel Fantasy Sports. Max bonus $500

Jason Schandl is not a FanDuel employee. In addition to providing DFS gameplay advice, Jason Schandl also participates in DFS contests on FanDuel using his personal account, username Jaymun. While the strategies and player selections recommended in his articles are his personal views, he may deploy different strategies and player selections when entering contests with his personal account. The views expressed in his articles are the author's alone and do not necessarily reflect the views of FanDuel.