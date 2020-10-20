Between the Lines: Week 6 Snap Count Analysis
In fantasy football, one way to gain an edge over opponents is to look beyond the box score and examine player snap counts. While a quick scan of player stats can tell us who actually performed and produced, snap count data can give us an indicator of guys who are seeing the field on a consistent — or inconsistent — basis.
After all, opportunities breed fantasy points, and snap counts are one of the more predictive metrics for fantasy football performance. This makes sense, intuitively, as the more a player is on the field, the more opportunities he’ll have to touch the ball, and the more opportunities he’ll have to score fantasy points.
In each of these weekly articles, I’ll evaluate each position by looking at snap count, opportunity, and efficiency trends. All data, unless otherwise noted, comes from numberFire’s Snap Count page.
Running Back
|Name
|Team
|YTD
Snaps
Per Game
|YTD
Team
Snap %
|Week 6
Snaps
|Week 6
Snap %
|Kenyan Drake
|ARI
|46.8
|67%
|42
|68%
|Chase Edmonds
|ARI
|25.7
|37%
|23
|37%
|Todd Gurley
|ATL
|39.8
|55%
|46
|58%
|Brian Hill
|ATL
|19.3
|27%
|21
|26%
|Keith Smith
|ATL
|13.7
|19%
|13
|16%
|Ito Smith
|ATL
|12.2
|17%
|11
|14%
|Gus Edwards
|BAL
|21.2
|34%
|32
|44%
|J.K. Dobbins
|BAL
|22.7
|37%
|30
|41%
|Mark Ingram
|BAL
|18.0
|29%
|9
|12%
|Devin Singletary
|BUF
|46.5
|72%
|40
|75%
|Zack Moss
|BUF
|26.7
|38%
|13
|25%
|Mike Davis
|CAR
|39.2
|59%
|60
|88%
|Trenton Cannon
|CAR
|5.0
|7%
|8
|12%
|Alex Armah
|CAR
|10.8
|16%
|6
|9%
|David Montgomery
|CHI
|45.0
|68%
|56
|85%
|Joe Mixon
|CIN
|48.3
|66%
|39
|53%
|Giovani Bernard
|CIN
|24.0
|32%
|35
|48%
|Kareem Hunt
|CLE
|32.0
|48%
|30
|53%
|D’Ernest Johnson
|CLE
|12.4
|18%
|17
|30%
|Dontrell Hilliard
|CLE
|11.0
|16%
|7
|12%
|Ezekiel Elliott
|DAL
|65.0
|83%
|54
|61%
|Tony Pollard
|DAL
|15.5
|19%
|32
|36%
|Phillip Lindsay
|DEN
|29.5
|47%
|40
|63%
|Royce Freeman
|DEN
|17.0
|26%
|25
|39%
|D’Andre Swift
|DET
|22.4
|32%
|29
|38%
|Adrian Peterson
|DET
|26.6
|39%
|27
|35%
|Kerryon Johnson
|DET
|17.4
|26%
|17
|22%
|Aaron Jones
|GB
|38.0
|56%
|36
|57%
|Jamaal Williams
|GB
|29.8
|44%
|32
|51%
|A.J. Dillon
|GB
|6.3
|9%
|10
|16%
|David Johnson
|HOU
|47.7
|80%
|56
|78%
|Duke Johnson
|HOU
|18.8
|29%
|19
|26%
|Jonathan Taylor
|IND
|33.3
|50%
|37
|59%
|Nyheim Hines
|IND
|22.5
|34%
|21
|33%
|Jordan Wilkins
|IND
|8.8
|13%
|4
|6%
|James Robinson
|JAC
|40.2
|61%
|44
|69%
|Chris Thompson
|JAC
|23.2
|34%
|20
|31%
|Clyde Edwards-Helaire
|KC
|46.5
|66%
|49
|67%
|Darrel Williams
|KC
|19.3
|28%
|23
|32%
|Darrell Henderson
|LA
|25.2
|39%
|32
|53%
|Malcolm Brown
|LA
|33.8
|51%
|27
|45%
|Cam Akers
|LA
|10.3
|15%
|1
|2%
|Myles Gaskin
|MIA
|43.5
|67%
|39
|70%
|Matt Breida
|MIA
|15.8
|24%
|16
|29%
|Chandler Cox
|MIA
|14.3
|22%
|12
|21%
|Patrick Laird
|MIA
|4.8
|8%
|6
|11%
|Alexander Mattison
|MIN
|21.7
|33%
|27
|48%
|Ameer Abdullah
|MIN
|5.0
|9%
|16
|29%
|Mike Boone
|MIN
|5.0
|7%
|5
|9%
|James White
|NE
|30.0
|46%
|31
|54%
|Rex Burkhead
|NE
|29.2
|43%
|18
|32%
|Damien Harris
|NE
|17.5
|26%
|12
|21%
|Devonta Freeman
|NYG
|31.0
|53%
|35
|73%
|Dion Lewis
|NYG
|22.2
|36%
|9
|19%
|Elijhaa Penny
|NYG
|3.0
|5%
|5
|10%
|Wayne Gallman
|NYG
|9.4
|16%
|4
|8%
|La’Mical Perine
|NYJ
|20.3
|29%
|41
|58%
|Frank Gore
|NYJ
|27.0
|40%
|25
|35%
|Boston Scott
|PHI
|19.2
|27%
|35
|49%
|Miles Sanders
|PHI
|50.6
|72%
|29
|40%
|Corey Clement
|PHI
|8.0
|11%
|7
|10%
|James Conner
|PIT
|41.6
|59%
|43
|66%
|Benny Snell Jr.
|PIT
|16.6
|24%
|14
|22%
|Anthony McFarland Jr.
|PIT
|8.3
|12%
|10
|15%
|Jaylen Samuels
|PIT
|7.6
|11%
|5
|8%
|Raheem Mostert
|SF
|29.0
|44%
|35
|48%
|Jerick McKinnon
|SF
|31.0
|44%
|23
|32%
|JaMycal Hasty
|SF
|7.7
|10%
|15
|21%
|Ronald Jones
|TB
|37.3
|54%
|37
|57%
|LeSean McCoy
|TB
|14.2
|21%
|19
|29%
|Ke’Shawn Vaughn
|TB
|15.7
|22%
|10
|15%
|Derrick Henry
|TEN
|48.0
|66%
|45
|60%
|Jeremy McNichols
|TEN
|17.6
|25%
|29
|39%
|Khari Blasingame
|TEN
|12.8
|18%
|10
|13%
|J.D. McKissic
|WSH
|33.2
|50%
|39
|53%
|Antonio Gibson
|WSH
|29.2
|45%
|27
|37%
|Peyton Barber
|WSH
|8.7
|13%
|8
|11%
– We’ve finally made it to D’Andre Swift SZN! While the rookie only had a 38 percent snap share (his second-highest rate so far this season), he turned his 18 opportunities (season-high) into 123 yards and 2 touchdowns. The most encouraging trend for managers with Swift on their teams is that Adrian Peterson has seen his snap share decrease in each of the Detroit Lions‘ last three games, going from 59 percent to 44 percent to 35 percent on Sunday. Kerryon Johnson is still in the mix a little bit, but he hasn’t seen a snap share higher than 32 percent in a single game this season.
– On the other side of rookie running backs is Cam Akers, who has struggled to find consistent playing time. After exiting Week 2 early with a rib injury, Akers missed both Weeks 3 and 4. Excluding the game that he left early, Akers has snap shares of 33 percent, 19 percent, and 2 percent — this is not good and makes Akers worthy of being dropped in any redraft league. Meanwhile, Darrell Henderson seems to have established himself as the lead back for Los Angeles, earning at least 14 opportunities in four of the team’s last five games. Though the snap share isn’t quite there (between 39 and 53 percent snap share in each of the last five games), the opportunity is enough to warrant RB2 status since Malcolm Brown isn’t enough of a threat.
– In one of the crazier games on Sunday, the Indianapolis Colts fell behind early to the Cincinnati Bengals only to mount a 21-point comeback. Because of the negative game script early on, many expected Jonathan Taylor to be completely phased out of the game plan and for the Colts to utilize Nyheim Hines as the primary pass-catching pass. Fortunately, that had little impact on how Taylor was used, which is extremely encouraging. Taylor’s 51 percent snap share on Sunday was actually the third time this season that he’s eclipsed 50 percent in a game. He also got 73 percent of the team’s running back touches, a season-high for Taylor. Finally, Hines’ 29 percent snap share was his second-lowest of the season. Maybe Taylor is game-script proof?
Wide Receiver
|Name
|Team
|YTD
Snaps
Per Game
|YTD
Team
Snap %
|Week 6
Snaps
|Week 6
Snap %
|Christian Kirk
|ARI
|48.0
|68%
|50
|81%
|DeAndre Hopkins
|ARI
|63.3
|91%
|48
|77%
|Larry Fitzgerald
|ARI
|55.5
|80%
|38
|61%
|Andy Isabella
|ARI
|20.0
|30%
|19
|31%
|Julio Jones
|ATL
|50.8
|66%
|64
|80%
|Calvin Ridley
|ATL
|57.7
|79%
|59
|74%
|Russell Gage
|ATL
|44.5
|60%
|51
|64%
|Christian Blake
|ATL
|11.7
|16%
|15
|19%
|Olamide Zaccheaus
|ATL
|35.2
|51%
|14
|18%
|Marquise Brown
|BAL
|47.3
|76%
|62
|85%
|Willie Snead
|BAL
|41.0
|66%
|49
|67%
|Miles Boykin
|BAL
|39.0
|63%
|33
|45%
|Devin Duvernay
|BAL
|14.0
|22%
|26
|36%
|John Brown
|BUF
|53.8
|83%
|51
|96%
|Stefon Diggs
|BUF
|59.7
|90%
|51
|96%
|Cole Beasley
|BUF
|38.3
|58%
|34
|64%
|Gabriel Davis
|BUF
|42.0
|63%
|33
|62%
|Isaiah McKenzie
|BUF
|15.0
|23%
|7
|13%
|D.J. Moore
|CAR
|56.3
|85%
|64
|94%
|Robby Anderson
|CAR
|49.8
|75%
|59
|87%
|Keith Kirkwood
|CAR
|35.0
|51%
|35
|51%
|Seth Roberts
|CAR
|12.3
|19%
|15
|22%
|Allen Robinson
|CHI
|56.3
|84%
|58
|88%
|Anthony Miller
|CHI
|35.5
|53%
|44
|67%
|Darnell Mooney
|CHI
|40.3
|60%
|44
|67%
|Javon Wims
|CHI
|19.2
|28%
|13
|20%
|Cordarrelle Patterson
|CHI
|12.2
|18%
|12
|18%
|Tee Higgins
|CIN
|48.0
|64%
|59
|81%
|A.J. Green
|CIN
|49.3
|66%
|58
|79%
|Tyler Boyd
|CIN
|58.0
|77%
|57
|78%
|Mike Thomas
|CIN
|24.5
|33%
|26
|36%
|Odell Beckham
|CLE
|52.3
|79%
|48
|84%
|Jarvis Landry
|CLE
|48.2
|72%
|44
|77%
|Rashard Higgins
|CLE
|23.8
|36%
|34
|60%
|Taywan Taylor
|CLE
|10.0
|18%
|10
|18%
|Donovan Peoples-Jones
|CLE
|15.3
|21%
|3
|5%
|Amari Cooper
|DAL
|65.3
|82%
|79
|89%
|Michael Gallup
|DAL
|69.5
|89%
|72
|81%
|CeeDee Lamb
|DAL
|55.7
|70%
|60
|67%
|Cedrick Wilson
|DAL
|14.8
|19%
|25
|28%
|Noah Brown
|DAL
|17.7
|22%
|23
|26%
|Tim Patrick
|DEN
|53.0
|80%
|59
|92%
|Jerry Jeudy
|DEN
|45.8
|69%
|47
|73%
|DaeSean Hamilton
|DEN
|37.6
|57%
|38
|59%
|Marvin Jones
|DET
|60.2
|88%
|62
|81%
|Kenny Golladay
|DET
|52.0
|76%
|57
|74%
|Danny Amendola
|DET
|33.4
|49%
|27
|35%
|Jamal Agnew
|DET
|13.3
|20%
|19
|25%
|Marvin Hall
|DET
|12.2
|18%
|17
|22%
|Marquez Valdes-Scantling
|GB
|51.8
|78%
|53
|84%
|Davante Adams
|GB
|53.3
|75%
|52
|83%
|Malik Taylor
|GB
|27.0
|43%
|32
|51%
|Equanimeous St. Brown
|GB
|11.0
|17%
|11
|17%
|Will Fuller
|HOU
|48.7
|81%
|66
|92%
|Brandin Cooks
|HOU
|49.5
|82%
|63
|88%
|Randall Cobb
|HOU
|41.2
|69%
|44
|61%
|Kenny Stills
|HOU
|19.5
|32%
|16
|22%
|T.Y. Hilton
|IND
|49.7
|75%
|59
|94%
|Zach Pascal
|IND
|54.0
|82%
|58
|92%
|Marcus Johnson
|IND
|34.7
|55%
|40
|63%
|De’Michael Harris
|IND
|12.0
|19%
|12
|19%
|D.J. Chark
|JAC
|53.2
|81%
|57
|89%
|Keelan Cole
|JAC
|48.7
|73%
|48
|75%
|Laviska Shenault
|JAC
|43.6
|66%
|47
|73%
|Chris Conley
|JAC
|27.2
|41%
|15
|23%
|Collin Johnson
|JAC
|14.7
|22%
|15
|23%
|Demarcus Robinson
|KC
|43.8
|61%
|69
|95%
|Tyreek Hill
|KC
|61.7
|88%
|67
|92%
|Mecole Hardman
|KC
|34.0
|48%
|29
|40%
|Byron Pringle
|KC
|10.8
|15%
|28
|38%
|Robert Woods
|LA
|59.5
|90%
|57
|95%
|Cooper Kupp
|LA
|57.2
|87%
|55
|92%
|Josh Reynolds
|LA
|45.0
|68%
|50
|83%
|DeVante Parker
|MIA
|50.2
|76%
|46
|82%
|Preston Williams
|MIA
|45.8
|70%
|40
|71%
|Jakeem Grant
|MIA
|18.8
|29%
|20
|36%
|Isaiah Ford
|MIA
|34.7
|52%
|18
|32%
|Adam Thielen
|MIN
|58.3
|92%
|52
|93%
|Justin Jefferson
|MIN
|47.8
|75%
|50
|89%
|Chad Beebe
|MIN
|21.8
|32%
|22
|39%
|Bisi Johnson
|MIN
|18.3
|32%
|11
|20%
|Damiere Byrd
|NE
|62.4
|93%
|55
|96%
|N’Keal Harry
|NE
|53.2
|79%
|51
|89%
|Julian Edelman
|NE
|46.8
|70%
|43
|75%
|Darius Slayton
|NYG
|56.2
|91%
|40
|83%
|Austin Mack
|NYG
|36.0
|75%
|36
|75%
|Golden Tate
|NYG
|41.8
|70%
|30
|63%
|C.J. Board
|NYG
|21.0
|34%
|10
|21%
|Breshad Perriman
|NYJ
|46.3
|73%
|63
|89%
|Jamison Crowder
|NYJ
|57.0
|84%
|63
|89%
|Jeff Smith
|NYJ
|67.0
|93%
|60
|85%
|Braxton Berrios
|NYJ
|29.2
|44%
|16
|23%
|Greg Ward
|PHI
|44.3
|62%
|58
|81%
|Travis Fulgham
|PHI
|47.0
|73%
|58
|81%
|John Hightower
|PHI
|42.2
|60%
|43
|60%
|J.J. Arcega-Whiteside
|PHI
|16.4
|23%
|12
|17%
|Chase Claypool
|PIT
|41.4
|58%
|51
|78%
|James Washington
|PIT
|42.6
|61%
|43
|66%
|JuJu Smith-Schuster
|PIT
|54.2
|78%
|42
|65%
|Ray-Ray McCloud
|PIT
|11.3
|16%
|13
|20%
|Brandon Aiyuk
|SF
|57.6
|83%
|62
|85%
|Deebo Samuel
|SF
|47.3
|69%
|60
|82%
|Kendrick Bourne
|SF
|49.8
|73%
|41
|56%
|Mike Evans
|TB
|57.3
|84%
|51
|78%
|Chris Godwin
|TB
|53.7
|79%
|40
|62%
|Scotty Miller
|TB
|37.0
|54%
|23
|35%
|Tyler Johnson
|TB
|29.8
|42%
|17
|26%
|Justin Watson
|TB
|33.5
|49%
|13
|20%
|A.J. Brown
|TEN
|58.7
|79%
|63
|84%
|Adam Humphries
|TEN
|39.5
|54%
|41
|55%
|Nick Westbrook-Ikhine
|TEN
|28.0
|40%
|27
|36%
|Kalif Raymond
|TEN
|24.6
|35%
|21
|28%
|Cameron Batson
|TEN
|33.0
|47%
|20
|27%
|Terry McLaurin
|WSH
|63.2
|95%
|70
|96%
|Dontrelle Inman
|WSH
|46.7
|69%
|66
|90%
|Isaiah Wright
|WSH
|46.5
|71%
|57
|78%
|Antonio Gandy-Golden
|WSH
|13.2
|21%
|7
|10%
|Cam Sims
|WSH
|4.0
|6%
|7
|10%
– D.J. Chark was questionable with an ankle injury for most of the week leading up to Sunday’s game, so it was a bit of a mystery how he’d be deployed in the game. It turns out he was totally fine, playing on a season-high 89 percent of the teams’ snaps. He also recorded 14 targets in the game, which was the second-most in a game in his career. For those of you waiting for the Laviska Shenault breakout, you’ll be pleased to know that his snap share has risen in each of the Jacksonville Jaguars‘ last three games, and he has had at least seven opportunities in those games. Keelan Cole remains heavily utilized as well, with a snap share above 70 percent for the fourth straight game, and has cashed in three scores so far this season.
– After missing the first three weeks on Injured Reserve, Deebo Samuel was worked in slowly his first game back (34 percent snap share) but has been given a full workload in the past two games, with snap shares of 89 percent and 92 percent in those two games. He’s still being used as a gadget, short-area player, but he doesn’t seem to have lost a step as one of the more elusive players in the league. This shouldn’t take away from how rookie Brandon Aiyuk has been used, seeing at least 72 percent of snaps in each of the five games that he’s played. Outside of those two, there aren’t any many viable fantasy wide receivers on the San Francisco 49ers. Even Aiyuk and Samuel are struggling to get consistent opportunities as they’re averaging 5 and 5.7 targets per game, respectively.
– Somehow, some way, the Chicago Bears are 5-1 and lead the NFC North. But, what’s even more surprising is how the Bears’ wide receiver room has taken shape this season. First and foremost, Allen Robinson has asserted himself as the number one option (78+ percent snap share in every game), regardless of who’s throwing him the ball. Behind him, though, is where things get a little messy. Entering the season, many expected Anthony Miller to be the clear WR2, but that hasn’t been the case as rookie Darnell Mooney has been carving into that role. Mooney has out-snapped Miller in each of the past five games and holds a four-target lead on the season.
Tight End
|Name
|Team
|YTD
Snaps
Per Game
|YTD
Team
Snap %
|Week 6
Snaps
|Week 6
Snap %
|Darrell Daniels
|ARI
|36.0
|53%
|44
|71%
|Dan Arnold
|ARI
|36.0
|51%
|26
|42%
|Hayden Hurst
|ATL
|53.5
|73%
|68
|85%
|Luke Stocker
|ATL
|28.8
|40%
|31
|39%
|Nick Boyle
|BAL
|41.5
|66%
|56
|77%
|Mark Andrews
|BAL
|40.2
|65%
|37
|51%
|Tyler Kroft
|BUF
|27.3
|44%
|30
|57%
|Ian Thomas
|CAR
|42.2
|64%
|47
|69%
|Chris Manhertz
|CAR
|36.7
|54%
|33
|49%
|Jimmy Graham
|CHI
|46.8
|70%
|45
|68%
|Demetrius Harris
|CHI
|28.5
|42%
|24
|36%
|Cole Kmet
|CHI
|21.2
|31%
|23
|35%
|Drew Sample
|CIN
|54.0
|73%
|55
|75%
|Cethan Carter
|CIN
|12.2
|17%
|23
|32%
|Austin Hooper
|CLE
|54.7
|82%
|40
|70%
|David Njoku
|CLE
|20.3
|31%
|23
|40%
|Harrison Bryant
|CLE
|33.8
|51%
|21
|37%
|Dalton Schultz
|DAL
|59.2
|75%
|72
|81%
|Blake Bell
|DAL
|22.2
|28%
|19
|21%
|Jake Butt
|DEN
|22.8
|35%
|39
|61%
|Nick Vannett
|DEN
|24.0
|36%
|29
|45%
|Albert Okwuegbunam
|DEN
|24.0
|38%
|24
|38%
|T.J. Hockenson
|DET
|47.6
|70%
|46
|60%
|Jesse James
|DET
|34.8
|51%
|42
|55%
|Robert Tonyan
|GB
|42.0
|62%
|37
|59%
|Marcedes Lewis
|GB
|26.5
|38%
|21
|33%
|Jace Sternberger
|GB
|16.4
|25%
|20
|32%
|Darren Fells
|HOU
|39.7
|65%
|63
|88%
|Pharaoh Brown
|HOU
|16.3
|26%
|30
|42%
|Jack Doyle
|IND
|40.8
|62%
|39
|62%
|Trey Burton
|IND
|32.0
|50%
|35
|56%
|James O’Shaughnessy
|JAC
|33.0
|50%
|48
|75%
|Tyler Davis
|JAC
|16.0
|25%
|16
|25%
|Tyler Eifert
|JAC
|35.0
|52%
|5
|8%
|Travis Kelce
|KC
|61.3
|87%
|65
|89%
|Nick Keizer
|KC
|19.7
|28%
|21
|29%
|Tyler Higbee
|LA
|53.8
|81%
|45
|75%
|Gerald Everett
|LA
|29.2
|45%
|30
|50%
|Michael Gesicki
|MIA
|38.0
|58%
|37
|66%
|Durham Smythe
|MIA
|27.6
|42%
|19
|34%
|Adam Shaheen
|MIA
|21.2
|32%
|16
|29%
|Irv Smith Jr.
|MIN
|41.0
|65%
|44
|79%
|Kyle Rudolph
|MIN
|44.7
|70%
|38
|68%
|Ryan Izzo
|NE
|55.0
|81%
|35
|61%
|Devin Asiasi
|NE
|16.2
|25%
|24
|42%
|Evan Engram
|NYG
|53.7
|87%
|39
|81%
|Kaden Smith
|NYG
|25.0
|41%
|23
|48%
|Chris Herndon
|NYJ
|44.7
|67%
|45
|63%
|Ryan Griffin
|NYJ
|25.3
|38%
|26
|37%
|Zach Ertz
|PHI
|62.0
|88%
|48
|67%
|Richard Rodgers
|PHI
|23.8
|33%
|43
|60%
|Eric Ebron
|PIT
|50.8
|73%
|46
|71%
|Vance McDonald
|PIT
|39.4
|57%
|40
|62%
|George Kittle
|SF
|67.0
|99%
|71
|97%
|Ross Dwelley
|SF
|23.8
|34%
|21
|29%
|Rob Gronkowski
|TB
|56.0
|82%
|55
|85%
|Cameron Brate
|TB
|14.7
|21%
|23
|35%
|Tanner Hudson
|TB
|10.7
|15%
|8
|12%
|Geoff Swaim
|TEN
|38.5
|54%
|49
|65%
|Anthony Firkser
|TEN
|25.8
|35%
|41
|55%
|Jonnu Smith
|TEN
|53.0
|75%
|29
|39%
|Logan Thomas
|WSH
|57.2
|86%
|63
|86%
|Jeremy Sprinkle
|WSH
|11.5
|17%
|11
|15%
– What we’re seeing in Miami is odd in a couple of ways. The Miami Dolphins are currently second in the AFC East ahead of the New England Patriots. But what’s odder is how their tight ends are being used. Mike Gesicki entered 2020 with breakout potential, but that hasn’t quite come to fruition yet despite how well the Dolphins are playing. Gesicki posted a 73 percent snap share in Week 1 but hasn’t been above 70 percent since then. Part of that has been the slight emergence of Adam Shaheen. Despite snap shares of just 57 percent and 29 percent the past two weeks, Shaheen has found the end zone in both games. Furthermore, Durham Smythe is consistently getting around a 40 percent snap share. Unfortunately, Gesicki’s ceiling may be limited if this usage continues.
– Evan Engram is another tight end, similar to Gesicki, who many had high expectations for entering the season. This isn’t for lack of playing time, though. Engram’s 88 percent snap share on the season ranks fourth among tight ends, and his 18 percent target share is also among the top-10 tight ends. He’s struggled mightily to turn that into production, though, with only one game with more than 35 receiving yards. The only competition — if you can even call it that — is with Kaden Smith. Smith has consistently been getting around a 40 percent snap share but only has 12 targets on the season. Hopefully, Engram can turn it around and start making good on the opportunities he’s being given.