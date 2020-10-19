Christian McCaffery Injury Update Clouds Week 7 Fantasy Outlook

There was some optimism that Christian McCaffery could possibly return from a four-game absence in Week 7, but nothing was ever set in stone. Unfortunately, Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule appears to be just as in the dark as everyone else.

When speaking about McCaffery's health, Rhule sounded really uncertain about his availability this Sunday. Though there's still a chance he suits up, this is not the update his fantasy managers were hoping for.

Matt Rhule says he's not sure whether Christian McCaffrey will be back this week, next week or the week after. He's missed four games with a high ankle sprain. — Joe Person (@josephperson) October 19, 2020

Christian McCaffery Injury Update

If McCaffery can't suit up this weekend, it's difficult to see an extra four days making much of a difference for the next game. Carolina faces the Atlanta Falcons on Thursday Night Football in Week 8, and that quick turnaround really hurts his chances of playing.

The situation is in flux right now and a return anytime in the next three weeks appears to be on the table, meaning he could be back as soon as Week 7 or out until Week 9. Fantasy managers will just have to wait and see how this one plays out.

Mike Davis Fantasy Outlook

As long as McCaffery is sidelined, Mike Davis will continue working as Carolina's lead back. He's currently the RB6 in PPR formats and he'll keep returning low-end RB1 value while serving as the team's bell-cow.

Whenever McCaffery does eventually return, Davis will likely be rendered irrelevant for fantasy purposes (aside from handcuff value). His main purpose will be to spell CMC in an effort to keep him healthy and that might not be enough to keep Davis on the fantasy radar.

That said, there's certainly a chance he's played well enough to earn a bigger role going forward, having averaged 101.6 yards from scrimmage per game across his four starts.

