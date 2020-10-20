Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Sleepers For Week 7

Week 6 in the NFL was full of high-profile injuries and new opportunities for players that could impact fantasy football across all formats.

Savvy fantasy managers will find plenty of great options available on the waiver wire, but if you're in a deeper or more competitive league, you may need to opt for some lesser-known options.

That's where these three fantasy football waiver sleepers for Week 7 come into play.

1. JaMycal Hasty, RB, San Francisco 49ers (1% Rostered)

JaMychal Hasty may just be the next man up in the revolving door that is the San Francisco 49ers' running back group. Starter Raheem Mostert left the game in Week 6 after suffering a high-ankle sprain that will force him to go on the injured reserve (IR). It was Hasty who handled the bulk of the rushing work after Mostert left, carrying the ball 9 times or 37 yards compared to just 18 yards on 6 carries for other backup running back Jerick McKinnon. If Tevin Coleman and Jeff Wilson are both inactive again next week, the undrafted rookie out of Baylor should continue to see touches out of the backfield.

2. J.D. McKissic, RB Washington Football Team (14% Rostered)

J.D. McKissic seems to have carved himself a solid role in the Washington offense as a dual-threat running back. McKissic carried the ball 8 times for 41 yards and added 6 receptions for 43 yards in Week 6. Overall, he had one more touch than presumed starter Antonio Gibson and has now caught at least 6 passes in three straight games. McKissic has shown his ability to run routes out of the backfield and could be a reliable player in PPR formats moving forward. McKissic's 23 receptions trail only wide receiver Terry McLaurin (36) on the team and is proving to be a go-to option for Ron Rivera's offense.

3. Anthony Firkser, TE, Tennessee Titans (1% Rostered)

Anthony Firkser came out of nowhere on Sunday, racking up 113 receiving yards on 8 receptions and scoring a touchdown as well. Firkser played in a season-high 55 percent of the offensive plays and acted as the No. 1 tight end after Jonnu Smith had to leave the game early due to a ankle sprain. Smith's status remains up in the air in regards to playing next week. If Smith is unable to suit up, Firkser becomes a starting-caliber tight end in fantasy football as he is part of an offense averaging 32.8 points per game (No. 2 in the NFL).

