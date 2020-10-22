Joe Mixon Injury Update Clouds Week 7 Fantasy Outlook Against Browns

Cincinnati Bengals star running back Joe Mixon is banged up right now. He has missed back-to-back practices after suffering a foot injury in Week 6, though he was ultimately able to get back into the game.

It'll be important to monitor whether or not he can practice tomorrow, but if Mixon is ruled out, Giovani Bernard would serve as Cincinnati's primary back against the Cleveland Browns.

Joe Mixon Injury Update

He is dancing around, so his foot must not feel too bad. — Tyler Dragon (@TheTylerDragon) October 22, 2020

Back-to-back missed practices certainly isn't a good sign, but Mixon definitely has a chance to play in this one. As mentioned above, he was able to gut it out and play in the second half last week. Plus, the fact that he was reportedly seen "dancing around" is also a good sign. But that should obviously be taken with a grain of salt.

If we had to guess, Mixon will probably be active against the division-rival Browns. But his fantasy managers might want to pick up Bernard (12% rostered in Yahoo! leagues) just in case.

Giovani Bernard Fantasy Outlook

If Mixon is out, Bernard would be a solid FLEX option against a beatable Browns' defense. Cleveland is an average unit against the run, ranking No. 20 in Football Outsiders' DVOA metrics.

Bernard also offers a ton of value as a pass-catcher, handling 3.3 targets per game this season despite being buried behind Mixon on the depth chart.

If you're a Mixon manager or are desperate at RB this week, Bernard could be a great speculative add. But you'll need to keep a close eye on Mixon's status as we approach game day.

