Saints Get Mixed News on Michael Thomas Ankle Injury Update

There's been all sorts of uncertainty surrounding New Orleans Saints star wideout Michael Thomas recently. He's been sidelined by an ankle injury since Week 1, but his absence in Week 6 was described by the team as disciplinary after he reportedly got into a fight at practice.

Now with that team-imposed absence behind him, Thomas doesn't sound like a lock to return for Week 7's matchup against the Carolina Panthers.

Sean Payton said WR Michael Thomas' discipline is over but didn't want to get into any specifics or how Thomas responded, etc. … As for Thomas' ankle injury, Payton said he's feeling better but didn't want to get into any predictions about whether he'll play Sunday. — Mike Triplett (@MikeTriplett) October 21, 2020

This is confusing. If Thomas was healthy enough to play last week, it wouldn't make sense that his ankle wouldn't let him play in Week 7. And if he wasn't healthy enough to play, then what was the point of announcing last week's absence as disciplinary?

it seems like the most likely scenario may be that head coach Sean Payton is just blowing smoke and that Thomas is expected to suit up.

His return should be good news for the Saints offense. Drew Brees' 7.8 adjusted yards per pass attempt (AY/A) is down dramatically from the 8.8 he averaged in 2019 when Thomas set the NFL single-season reception record with 149.

Even with Thomas' status up in the air, FanDuel Sportsbook has the Saints as 7.5-point favorites at home against the Panthers on Sunday.

