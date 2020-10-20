Top Fantasy Football Streaming Quarterbacks for Week 7

We're coming off up-and-down week with our streaming quarterback picks. Kirk Cousins played like a true fantasy QB1, delivering a 23.7-point performance, Ryan Fitzpatrick was solid, if unspectacular, with 16.0 and Andy Dalton was an absolute train wreck, finishing with 11.0.

With that in mind, here are our three best streaming quarterbacks picks, rostered in fewer than 50% of Yahoo! leagues, for Week 7.

Fantasy QBs to Stream in Week 7

3. Derek Carr, Las Vegas Raiders (26% Rostered)

Derek Carr draws arguably the toughest matchup possible this week, facing the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. But truth be told, we're working with a really limited group of possible streaming options this week, so Carr will have to do. He is heating up right now, putting up at least 20.0 points in three of his last four outings, and he's coming off his best game of the season (24.0 points). Plus, facing the league's best run defense, Las Vegas isn't going to run nearly as much as it normally would. That could lead to a spike in volume for Carr, who just torched the Chiefs' elite pass defense last week, proving he's capable of dominating tough matchups. Currently QB15 on a per-game basis, there's no reason Carr's rostered % should be as low as it is.

2. Daniel Jones, Philadelphia Eagles (29% Rostered)

There's no way around it, Daniel Jones has been terrible as a pure passer this season. But you don't get fantasy points for playing a pretty game. Jones draws one of the softest matchups of the week against the Philadelphia Eagles, who are the league's fourth-worst pass defense by DVOA. Jones is averaging just 203.8 passing yards per game this season, but he should have no trouble topping that against Philadelphia. The Eagles also just allowed Lamar Jackson to post a new season high for rushing yards, so Danny Dimes (who had 74 rushing yards last week) could make some magic with his legs as well.

1. Teddy Bridgewater, Carolina Panthers (45% Rostered)

Teddy Bridgewater has been surprisingly effective this season, currently checking in with the sixth-most passing yards in the league. A lack of touchdowns has held him back, but TDs can be flukey. Plus, a date with the New Orleans Saints has been a reliable way to up your touchdown total in 2020. The Saints are surrendering a league-high 3.0 passing TDs per game this season, and they're also allowing the fourth-most fantasy points to QBs. And there's the revenge game angle, as Bridgewater could be looking to torch his former team.

Max Staley is not a FanDuel employee. In addition to providing DFS gameplay advice, Max Staley also participates in DFS contests on FanDuel using his personal account, username mstaley1212. While the strategies and player selections recommended in his articles are his personal views, he may deploy different strategies and player selections when entering contests with his personal account. The views expressed in their articles are the author's alone and do not necessarily reflect the views of FanDuel.