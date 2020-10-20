Tua Tagovailoa Fantasy Outlook Skyrockets After Taking Over for Ryan Fitzpatrick as Dolphins Starting QB

Ryan Fitzpatrick was arguably playing the best football of his career, but it just wasn't enough. Though his Miami Dolphins are sitting at 3-3 and in second place in the AFC East, the team announced that Tua Tagovailoa will be taking over at quarterback.

With Miami on a bye in Week 7, fans won't get to see Tua start until Week 8 against the Los Angeles Rams. Regardless, this switch makes Tua worth a speculative add in pretty much any fantasy football format.

Tua Tagovailoa Fantasy Outlook

Miami is really throwing Tua into the fire. He'll be making his NFL debut as a starter with a date against the Rams. Los Angeles is currently the league's third-best passing defense by Football Outsiders' DVOA metrics, surrendering the league's fifth-fewest points per game (PPG).

Unless you're really shorthanded, you're probably not going to feel good starting the rookie in Week 8. Thankfully, the schedule lightens up considerably after that.

Fitzpatrick was fantasy's QB8 through six games while playing with this same Dolphins roster. It's probably unfair to put top-12 fantasy QB projections on Tua right away, but it's certainly possible. Fellow rookie Justin Herbert is currently the QB8 on a per-game basis, and then-rookie Kyler Murray was also the QB8 in 2019.

Tua definitely has serious upside, but it's probably best to take a wait-and-see approach with the Crimson Tide legend. Go out and add him now if you can, just don't feel the need to insert him into your lineup right away.

GET AN INSTANT DEPOSIT BONUS UP TO 500! We'll match 20% of your first deposit on FanDuel Fantasy Sports. Max bonus $500

Max Staley is not a FanDuel employee. In addition to providing DFS gameplay advice, Max Staley also participates in DFS contests on FanDuel using his personal account, username mstaley1212. While the strategies and player selections recommended in his articles are his personal views, he may deploy different strategies and player selections when entering contests with his personal account. The views expressed in their articles are the author's alone and do not necessarily reflect the views of FanDuel.