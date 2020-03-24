2020 NFL Draft Prop Betting

Prop Betting For The 2020 NFL Draft

With sports everywhere on hiatus, we at SportsGrid have turned to many different ways to get the action that we crave. The Fanduel Sportsbook and DraftKings Sportsbook and many other legal sportsbooks (both physical and online) are offering a variety of proposition bets for the 2020 NFL Draft.

Luckily for our dear readers, NFL Draft prop betting is a specialty of ours here at SportsGrid. This article will detail a grouping of our favorite bets (along with their current listed price on the available online sportsbooks) for the NFL Draft that takes place between April 23rd-25th.

Chase Young: Second Overall Pick -305

Young’s true price to be the second overall pick is almost certainly higher than -305. The Washington pro football team just spent draft capital on Dwayne Haskins in the first round last season. While they are a completely dysfunctional organization, it seems unlikely at best that they would be interested in taking Tua Tagovailoa here especially after trading a fifth-round pick for Kyle Allen. Chase Young is the clear “best non-QB” in the 2020 draft class and will go second.

Tua Tagovailoa: Second Offensive Player Drafted +100

This one is being offered on the DraftKings Sportsbook and to be frank, I do not get the price discrepancy. Tua is listed as +200 for the second overall pick and -400 to be the second QB drafted. So for +100 or EVEN to be the right price for the second offensive player drafted, you have to think that Washington or Detroit would consider taking a lineman or Jerry Jeudy/CeeDee Lamb. I very much do not think that, so this price is off by at least 50 cents.

A.J Epenesa: UNDER 34.5 Draft Position

This is another posted price that just doesn’t make any sense. Epenesa had about the worst combine that you can possibly have. Every article you will read about him says “athleticism is not his strong suit” and the positives are all related to what he does on “film”. Guys like that do not get drafted highly in the NFL draft. Epenesa has sub-15th percentile athleticism at his position and will not go before the 35th pick of the draft.

Jonathan Taylor: First RB To Be Draft +150

D’Andre Swift is definitely the people’s champ of this category but he is not going to be the first running back drafted. Taylor played at a school that his historically pumped out great running backs, he was productive in every season at Wisconsin and was far and away the best running back at the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine. I don’t think it is justified but he is going to go in the first round to some (not-that-intelligent) NFL team and he is going to go before Swift.

Grant Delpit: First Safety To Be Drafted +130

One of the best ways to accurately gauge the odds for some of these NFL Draft props being offered is to look at the mock draft aggregate database on Grinding The Mocks. Delpit, from LSU, and Xavier McKinney are the two consensus top safeties in this draft but have a relatively narrow delta between how the two are being treated in mock drafts. In betting uncertain events (like the NFL Draft), it is generally better to find these pockets of uncertainty and take the plus-money prices.

Looking to maximize your expected value? Sign-up with Fanduel Sportsbook or DraftKings Sportsbook and unlock risk-free bets and deposit bonuses ranging from $500 to $1000 in value.