2022 Georgia Bulldogs Football Schedule: Dates, Times, & Analysis

The Georgia Bulldogs will look to defend their National Championship this season after Kirby Smart’s squad came out on top for the first time in 41 years. Quarterback Stetson Bennett will return for his final season of eligibility for the Dawgs, who will have their hands full in a tough SEC once again.

Here’s a look at Georgia’s schedule with dates, times, opponents, and analysis:

Week 1 – vs. Oregon Ducks

Date: September 3

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

The Bulldogs will kick off their title defense with a tough opponent in the Oregon Ducks in a neutral site collision from Mercedes-Benz Stadium. This has the chance to be a good measuring stick for Georgia, even if they’re currently favored by 17 points. This will be Dan Lanning’s head coaching debut for the Ducks, who spent the last four years as UGA’s defensive coordinator so he has some experience with their personnel.

Week 2 – vs. Samford Bulldogs

Date: September 10

Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

After a difficult assignment in Week 1 against the Ducks, Week 2 presents a game where the Bulldogs can likely experiment a little and try new things, hosting the Samford Bulldogs in what should be a cakewalk for the defending champs.

Week 3 – at South Carolina Gamecocks

Date: September 17

Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer will play host to the Georgia Bulldogs in Week 3, which will be a big test for Spencer Rattler and company. The Dawgs thumped the Gamecocks 40-13 last season, and it’s not difficult to expect similar things this time around unless Rattler plays to the level many envisioned when he was considered the favorite to be the No. 1 pick in the 2022 NFL Draft before he lost his starting gig at OU.

Week 4 – vs. Kent State Golden Flashes

Date: September 24

Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

Much like in Week 2 against the Samford Bulldogs, Kent State shouldn’t be much competition for the Bulldogs. Look for highly-touted Brock Vandagriff or Carson Beck to get some time at quarterback in this contest for Georgia, to give them some insight on where this program will be headed after the Stetson Bennett era.

Week 5 – at Missouri Tigers

Date: October 1

Time: TBD

Missouri head coach Eli Drinkwitz has made a statement that he believes his squad can win the SEC East this season. Let’s see what the Bulldogs have to say about that, as UGA will be a big test for Mizzou if they hope to live up to those lofty aspirations. Even with this game in Missouri, an upset still feels unlikely in this matchup.

Week 6 – vs. Auburn Tigers

Date: October 8

Time: TBD

This will be a prove-it season for Bryan Harsin and the Auburn Tigers, but they’ll have their hands full with the Georgia Bulldogs in Week 6. The Tigers should be more competitive this year, but with that being said, it’s hard to see them keeping up with the Dawgs in the Deep South’s Oldest Rivalry.

Week 7 – vs. Vanderbilt Commodores

Date: October 15

Time: TBD

Another matchup in the middle of their schedule where the Bulldogs will have the opportunity to flex their dominance. Vanderbilt isn’t expected to do much of anything this season and Georgia should be able to handle them with relative ease.

Week 8 – BYE

Week 9 – vs. Florida Gators

Date: October 29

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

It’s always fun when the Georgia Bulldogs and Florida Gators collide in the contest formerly known as the “World’s Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party.” Florida QB Anthony Richardson is getting some love as a potential first-round pick, but can the Gators make this a game after Georgia routed them 34-7 last season? Even if the margin isn’t that large this time around, a UF victory would be a significant upset.

Week 10 – vs. Tennessee Volunteers

Date: November 5

Time: TBD

The Bulldogs take on the Tennessee Volunteers in Week 10 should be one of the bigger tests on their regular-season schedule. Hendon Hooker of the Volunteers could play a role in this year’s Heisman race, but Georgia’s high-end defense will have a lot to say about that in this matchup.

Week 11 – at Mississippi State

Date: November 12

Time: TBD

As the end of Georgia’s schedule looms near, they’ll travel to Mississippi State in Week 11 for a clash with Will Rogers and company. There isn’t a lot of depth on this roster, which will likely be a problem against a super-deep Bulldogs unit.

Week 12 – at Kentucky Wildcats

Date: November 19

Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

The Kentucky Wildcats should continue improving in 2022 and will likely be one of the top challengers to the Bulldogs in the division. UGA defeated the Wildcats 30-13 last year, and you can likely expect another semi-close (for Georgia) victory on the road. This is the second of their only back-to-back road games this season.

Week 13 – vs. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

Date: November 26

Time: TBD

The Bulldogs will finish their 2022 regular season with a clash against in-state rival, the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. Georgia thumped their rivals last year 45-0 and there’s no reason to expect Ga. Tech to put up a better fight this season.