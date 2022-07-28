2022 Oklahoma Sooners Football Schedule: Dates, Times, & Analysis

After six straight Big 12 Championships, the Oklahoma Sooners had a “down year” by their standards and fell short of the conference title. A down year in Norman is still pretty good, as they finished with an 11-2 record. Brent Venables takes over in Year 1 with hopes of returning to supremacy as Big 12 champs.

Lincoln Riley left for Southern California and took several transfers with him. Venables restocked the cupboard, and Dillon Gabriel transferred in from the UCF Knights to lead a high-powered offense headed by new offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby. Venables is known for his defensive prowess and will hope to breathe new life on that side of the ball. Will the Sooners get back into the National Championship conversation in 2022?

Here’s a look at Oklahoma’s schedule with dates, times, opponents, and analysis:

Week 1 – vs. UTEP Miners

Date: September 3

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

This is the fifth meeting between these schools. The Sooners have taken the prior four and should be heavy favorites against Dana Dimel and company.

Week 2 – vs. Kent State Golden Flashes

Date: September 10

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

The first-ever contest between these schools happens this September in Norman. Sean Lewis coaches up a high-powered offense by MAC standards for the Kent State Golden Flashes.

Week 3 – at Nebraska Cornhuskers

Date: September 17

Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

Oklahoma narrowly escaped this matchup with a 23-16 victory a year ago, as the former Big 8 foes renewed this once-storied rivalry. Scott Frost and the Nebraska Cornhuskers are hoping for vast improvement after finishing 3-9 a year ago.

Week 4 – vs. Kansas State Wildcats

Date: September 24

Time: TBD

This has been a tricky game for the Sooners lately, as they’ve won only one of the last three meetings. A week after facing Adrian Martinez’s former team, they face his new team in a game that could set the tone for the season for both teams.

Week 5 – at TCU Horned Frogs

Date: October 1

Time: TBD

The Sooners have dominated this matchup, winning each of the last eight meetings. The TCU Horned Frogs are under new leadership for the first time in over 20 years as Sonny Dykes takes over for Gary Patterson.

Week 6 – vs. Texas Longhorns

Date: October 8

Time: TBD

The Red River Rivalry goes down at its typical neutral site location at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas, Texas. This game has been decided by razor-thin margins recently, with eight of the last nine games being decided by one score.

Week 7 – vs. Kansas Jayhawks

Date: October 15

Time: TBD

The Sooners have won 17 straight games against the Jayhawks. Last year’s 35-23 was far too close for comfort as Oklahoma trailed 10-0 at the half.

Week 8 – BYE

Week 9 – at Iowa State Cyclones

Date: October 29

Time: TBD

Oklahoma has won five of the last seven meetings between these schools. The Iowa State Cyclones lose a four-year starter at quarterback and a superstar running back.

Week 10 – vs. Baylor Bears

Date: November 5

Time: TBD

The Sooners had won seven straight in this series until the Baylor Bears pulled off a 27-14 win at home last year. The teams return to Norman in one of the biggest games of the Big 12 schedule.

Week 11 – at West Virginia Mountaineers

Date: November 12

Time: TBD

Playing in Morgantown is never fun, but the Sooners have dominated this series by winning nine straight. Last year’s 16-13 Oklahoma win was a nail-biter.

Week 12 – vs. Oklahoma State Cowboys

Date: November 19

Time: TBD

It’s Bedlam time in Week 12! The Sooners’ six-game win streak in this series was snapped a year ago when the Oklahoma State Cowboys won 37-33 during rivalry week.

Week 13 – at Texas Tech Red Raiders

Date: November 26

Time: TBD

Oklahoma has won 10 straight meetings between these two schools. Joey McGuire begins Year 1 in Lubbock, and the offense figures to look better under new offensive coordinator Zach Kittley.