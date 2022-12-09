This Saturday will be the 123rd meeting between the Army Black Knights and the Navy Midshipmen, one of college football’s most storied and unique rivalries. Navy will wear NASA-inspired uniforms, while Army’s unis are an ode to First Armored Division soldiers who fought in World War II.
Navy leads the all-time series 62-53-7 and won last year’s game, 17-13, while Army has won four of the previous six matchups. The 4-7 Midshipmen are a 1.5-point favorite over the Black Knights, who are 5-6. The total is 33, and has gone UNDER in 16 straight games between the Academies.
3 Reasons Why Navy Will Beat Army:
Navy has tackled opponents for a loss on five of 18 rushing attempts (28%) on third and short, fifth best in FBS (average: 12%).
Navy has tackled opponents for a loss on 67 of 279 rushing attempts (24%), second among Non-Power 5 teams (average: 16%).
Navy has allowed five rushing TDs on 48 carries (9.6 Carries Per TD) in the Red Zone, fourth best in FBS (average: 4.8).
3 Reasons Why Army Will Beat Navy:
Army has allowed 205.0 passing yards per game (4,920/24) since last season, fifth best among Non-Power 5 teams (average: 242.4).
Army has allowed passes of 40+ yards on just two of 271 attempts (1%), third best among Non-Power 5 teams (average: 2%).
Army skill players have averaged 21.6 yards per reception (2,112 yards/98 catches) since last season, second-best in the FBS.
Key Matchups Army vs. Navy:
Navy’s WRs have averaged 17.0 yards after the catch this season, the second-best among FBS WRs. Army’s defense has allowed just 10.5 RAC to WRs this season, tied for fourth-best among FBS defenses.
Army’s Tyhier Tyler has 11 rushing touchdowns this season, tied for the second-most of qualified quarterbacks. Navy’s defense has allowed six rushing TDs, tied for the fewest among Non-P5 defenses.
