This Saturday will be the 123rd meeting between the Army Black Knights and the Navy Midshipmen, one of college football’s most storied and unique rivalries. Navy will wear NASA-inspired uniforms, while Army’s unis are an ode to First Armored Division soldiers who fought in World War II.

Navy leads the all-time series 62-53-7 and won last year’s game, 17-13, while Army has won four of the previous six matchups. The 4-7 Midshipmen are a 1.5-point favorite over the Black Knights, who are 5-6. The total is 33, and has gone UNDER in 16 straight games between the Academies.

3 Reasons Why Navy Will Beat Army:

Navy has tackled opponents for a loss on five of 18 rushing attempts (28%) on third and short, fifth best in FBS (average: 12%).

Navy has tackled opponents for a loss on 67 of 279 rushing attempts (24%), second among Non-Power 5 teams (average: 16%).

Navy has allowed five rushing TDs on 48 carries (9.6 Carries Per TD) in the Red Zone, fourth best in FBS (average: 4.8).

3 Reasons Why Army Will Beat Navy:

Army has allowed 205.0 passing yards per game (4,920/24) since last season, fifth best among Non-Power 5 teams (average: 242.4).

Army has allowed passes of 40+ yards on just two of 271 attempts (1%), third best among Non-Power 5 teams (average: 2%).

Army skill players have averaged 21.6 yards per reception (2,112 yards/98 catches) since last season, second-best in the FBS.

Key Matchups Army vs. Navy: