Big Ten Football Rankings: Teams Ranked in AP Top 25

The 2022 college football season is underway! A handful of teams have played two games, and every squad has taken the field at least once. There are four Big Ten teams ranked in the AP Top 25 after the first full week of action, with a few others receiving votes. This article will highlight the conference teams in the Associated Press poll each week.

3. Ohio State – 1-0 (Last Week – #2)

The Buckeyes drop one spot after a comfortable but not overly dominant victory over Notre Dame. While most experts around the country and the raucous crowd in Columbus were expecting an explosive offensive show from Ohio State, it was the defense that stood out. New defensive coordinator Jim Knowles had to like what he saw from his unit, as they controlled the Fighting Irish attack and kept Ohio State in the game despite early offensive sputters. Star wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba left the game early with an injury, and Notre Dame’s defense prevented big plays, but it was not enough to pull off the upset as Ohio State prevailed 21-10. The Buckeyes stay at home for a matchup this Saturday with Arkansas State.

4. Michigan – 1-0 (Last Week – #8)

After week one, the Wolverines were one of the big risers, moving from number eight to number four in the newest AP Poll. Michigan handled Colorado State with ease, 51-7. The quarterback battle will continue, and truth be told, it did not matter who was throwing the ball on Saturday as Jim Harbaugh’s squad pounded the rock 40 times for 259 yards. We won’t really find out anything about this team until September 24, as games against Hawaii and UConn are on deck.

14. Michigan State – 1-0 (Last Week – #15)

The third Big Ten East team to be ranked, the Michigan State Spartans, moved up one spot to number 14. The Spartans were not convincing for much of the first half, but they found a rhythm and comfortably dispatched the Western Michigan Broncos 35-13. Payton Thorne only completed 12 passes but made several big plays and had 233 yards with four touchdowns. Jalen Berger stood out on the ground with 120 rushing yards and a score. WMU had 334 yards but were only six for 18 on third down. The Spartans host Akron before a very interesting trip to Seattle to play the Washington Huskies on September 17.

19. Wisconsin – 1-0 (Last Week – #18)

Despite a convincing opening week victory, the lone Big Ten West team in the poll moved down one spot to number 19. The Badgers rolled over Illinois State 38-0 as Braelon Allen ran for 148 yards on only 14 carries. Graham Mertz was an efficient 14 for 16 through the air, and Wisconsin outgained the Redbirds by nearly 200 yards. Wisconsin will host a rebuilding Washington State team in Madison this coming Saturday.

Others Receiving Votes

Penn State, Minnesota, and Purdue are all receiving votes, with the Nittany Lions being second on the list, receiving votes behind only Oregon.