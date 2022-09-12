Big Ten Football Rankings: Teams Ranked in AP Top 25

A crazy weekend of college football has shaken up the Associated Press Top 25 poll. After the carnage, the Big Ten East has four teams ranked, and the Big Ten West looks like a complete and total mess. This weekly article will highlight the conference teams in the Associated Press poll each week.

3. Ohio State – 2-0 (Last Week – #3)

After struggling to take flight in the opener against Notre Dame, the Ohio State Buckeyes found a rhythm against Arkansas State in week number two. C.J. Stroud had 351 yards with four touchdowns, and Marvin Harrison Jr. had a breakout game with 184 yards and three scores. The Buckeyes racked up 538 yards and held the Red Wolves to 276 with only 1.6 yards per carry on 34 rushing attempts in the comfortable 45-12 triumph. An in-state foe, Toledo, heads to Columbus for a game this Saturday before a clash with Wisconsin.

4. Michigan – 2-0 (Last Week – #4)

The Michigan Wolverines had another tasty cupcake this past weekend as they gobbled up Hawaii after an inclement weather delay. In the opener, it was 51-7 over Colorado State, and in week two, it was 56-10. They will now host UConn to finish what has to go down as one of the simplest non-conference schedules in memory. Michigan outgained the Rainbow Warriors 588 to 253, and J.J. McCarthy was 11-12 for 229 yards with three touchdowns. They will get their first test in week four when Maryland heads to Ann Arbor.

11. Michigan State – 2-0 (Last Week – #14)

The third Big Ten East team to be ranked, the Michigan State Spartans, moved up three spots to number 11. In the most significant shutout victory in school history, Michigan State decimated the Akron Zips 52-0. The Spartans pounded the ball for 5.4 yards per carry and 260 rushing yards and held Akron to only 229 total yards. Again, it’s hard to tell what to take from a beatdown of an overmatched opponent, but MSU has looked good and should be a legitimate threat to the Buckeyes and Wolverines. We’ll learn much more this week as Michigan State heads to Seattle to play the Washington Huskies.

22. Penn State – 2-0 (Last Week – Unranked)

A fourth Big Ten East team has entered the poll as the Nittany Lions check in at No. 22. After a season-opening win over Purdue, PSU followed up with a demolition of the Ohio Bobcats, 46-10. Nick Singleton was the standout performer as the freshman running back had 179 yards on just ten carries with two scores. Penn State amassed 572 yards to Ohio’s 264, and they held the Bobcats to just 164 yards passing. The Blue and White head to Auburn. The Tigers are down this season, but this will still be a stern test of just how close PSU is to being a contender in the East.

Others Receiving Votes

Minnesota looks like the class of the Big Ten West right now, and they are receiving votes. Wisconsin and Purdue are also receiving votes but are behind many teams on that list.