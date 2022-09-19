Big Ten Football Rankings: Teams Ranked in AP Top 25

The 2022 college football season is a quarter of the way complete for most of the teams in the country, and a picture of what this campaign may look like is starting to come into focus. The Big Ten had an uneven week with some risers and fallers in the AP Top 25 poll. This weekly article will highlight the conference teams in the Associated Press poll each week.

3. Ohio State – 3-0 (Last Week – #3)

I believe it is safe to say the Ohio State offense is fine. After a lackluster first game of the season, the Buckeyes have rattled off two straight terrific offensive showings, scoring 77 points against the Toledo Rockets and amassing 763 yards. You read that correctly, 763 yards of offense. C.J. Stroud was 22-27 with 367 yards and five touchdowns. Ohio State had three different receivers with more than 100 yards on the day. The Buckeyes now host Wisconsin and Rutgers to open Big Ten play.

4. Michigan – 3-0 (Last Week – #4)

Michigan’s non-conference portion of the schedule is mercifully over. It is hard to say what can be learned from the Wolverines’ decimation of three complete cupcakes, but Michigan did what they were supposed to, dominating UConn 59-0 and coasting to a 3-0 record. Blake Corum had five rushing touchdowns to highlight the victory. They will now host the 3-0 Maryland Terrapins in a more revealing contest.

12. Penn State – 3-0 (Last Week – #22)

The Nittany Lions vaulted eight spots in this week’s poll, and after beginning the season on the outside looking in, they are now knocking on the door of the Top 25. The rise comes after an impressive showing at Auburn, dismantling the Tigers by a score of 41-12. Nick Singleton continues to impress, rushing for 124 yards with two touchdowns. Auburn only managed 3.3 yards per carry and turned the ball over four times. It was a dominant win on the road in SEC Country and a statement that the Nittany Lions could be a factor in the East this season. They now host Central Michigan and then Northwestern. If they take advantage, they’ll be 5-0 heading into a showdown with Michigan.

Others Receiving Votes

Michigan State dropped from No. 11 to entirely out of the AP Top 25 with a disheartening loss at Washington. They were picked apart in the first half before fighting back to make it marginally close and received 91 votes, making them team number 26. Minnesota is only receiving 48 votes despite looking like the class of the Big Ten West, and Wisconsin makes the list with four votes.