Big Ten Football Rankings: Teams Ranked in AP Top 25

Unsurprisingly, the 2022 Big Ten season is unfolding with a clear separation at the top: three elite teams in the East and one team that might be very good in the West. The question after another week of play is as follows: does anyone have enough firepower to match the Ohio State Buckeyes?

This weekly article will highlight the conference teams in the Associated Press poll each week.

3. Ohio State – 4-0 (Last Week – #3)

The Wisconsin Badgers have a good defense, but they never really had a chance. The Ohio State Buckeyes scored 52 points and 539 yards as they rolled past the Badgers 52-21. C. J. Stroud threw five touchdown passes and six yards per carry while holding Wisconsin to only 104 yards through the air. This game was over quickly as the Buckeyes jumped out to a 21-0 lead before the end of the first quarter. They are nearly 40-point favorites this week as they host Rutgers.

4. Michigan – 4-0 (Last Week – #4)

Michigan beat three vastly inferior opponents to move to 3-0, and there was a lot of curiosity around how they would look against a decent team. The answer was inconclusive, but the result was a 34-27 victory for the Wolverines over the Maryland Terrapins. The positives for Michigan were the running game (Blake Corum went wild with 243 yards and two scores) and forcing three turnovers. The negatives would be an inability to generate explosive plays in the passing game and not being able to pull away from the Terrapins. This Saturday, Michigan heads to Iowa to play a Hawkeyes squad with a history of winning big games at home.

11. Penn State – 4-0 (Last Week – #12)

Penn State continues to assert itself as a threat in the Big Ten East. They might not have enough to take down Ohio State, but that game will be in State College (October 29), and you know the atmosphere will be crazy. The Nittany Lions beat Central Michigan 33-14, and while it was an uninspiring performance, it was more than good enough. The running game continues to be a strength, but there are legitimate questions about the receiving corps and the continued lack of explosion in the passing game. They now play a terrible Northwestern squad before a massive game at Michigan.

21. Minnesota – 4-0 (Last Week – Unranked)

The Golden Gophers make their first appearance in the Top 25 after a dominating performance in East Lansing. Minnesota went to Michigan State and controlled the Spartans from the get-go, winning 34-7 and outgaining MSU 508 to 240. This win marks them as the team to beat in the West, and they should be a legitimate threat to win double-digit games and make a New Year’s Six bowl. Tanner Morgan was 23-26 for 268 yards and three scores, and Mo Ibrahim led the way on the ground. Minnesota returns home to host the Purdue Boilermakers this Saturday. Back-to-back road trips to Illinois and Penn State follow that home game.

Others Receiving Votes

There are no Big Ten teams receiving votes in this week’s poll.